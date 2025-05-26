Yoga events planned at central prison, tourist spots

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi announced on Sunday the launch of the ‘Yogandhra Calendar’ as part of the district’s yoga awareness campaign.

The initiative is in line with the ‘Yogandhra Pradesh’ calendar issued by the state government and is aimed at promoting yoga as a daily practice across all sections of society. As per the plan, starting from Monday, until June 20, yoga sessions will be held each day with participation from different occupational and social groups across the district. These sessions will be conducted under the direct supervision of trained and certified yoga instructors to ensure proper guidance and maximum benefit for the participants. Collector Prasanthi further announced that, on June 21, International Yoga Day celebrations will be held in Visakhapatnam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expected to attend the event.

In a special initiative, the state government has instructed that a state-level yoga programme be held on May 27, Tuesday inside the Central Jail and other prisons in East Godavari district, involving inmates who have undergone yoga training. Additionally, yoga practice sessions are scheduled to be conducted at four popular tourist destinations in the district.

These include Saraswati Ghat, Rajamahendravaram on June 1; Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyam on June 7; the sacred site of Goshpada Kshetram in Kovvur on June 14; and Nagaravanam, Diwancheruvu on June 20. To further promote yoga among the public, competitions will be held across the district up to International Yoga Day. Winners from these district-level events will be allowed to participate in the main Yogandhra Pradesh celebrations in Visakhapatnam in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of East Godavari district collector Prasanthi, Superintendent of the Central Jail S Rahul announced that the yoga session will be held from 7 am to 8 am on Tuesday and will include around 1,500 participants. These will comprise approximately 1,300 inmates, as well as jail officials, guarding staff, ministerial employees, public representatives, and other officials. The session will be conducted under the guidance of certified yoga instructors to ensure safe and effective practice.

On Sunday, joint collector S Chinna Ramudu and Rajamahendravaram RDO R Krishna Naik visited the Central Jail to inspect the arrangements. They reviewed the preparations and provided necessary instructions to the prison authorities to ensure the successful conduct of the event.