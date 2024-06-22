‘Yoga helps overcome depression’

Eluru : Principal of St Theresa’s College for Women Dr Sr Mercy participated as chief guest at a programme organised to mark International Day of Yoga on the college premises on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said yoga is a good medicine for depression and we can overcome depression by practicing yoga every day. The NCC department of college organised the event. Yoga is India’s gift to the world. Yoga is part of modern human life.



Students can control their emotions, improve mental condition and reduce stress by practising yoga.

CC officer Major Dr Celine Rose said that in 2014, Prime Minister Modi proposed and introduced the celebration of National Yoga Day.

Since then, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year.

NCC cadets performed different Yoga Asanas which were beneficial for teenagers and students.

College Telugu / Hindi Department Head Dr Mahalakshmi said that the practice of yoga is very beneficial for the physical and mental wellbeing of a person.

Yoga is much more than a physical activity. It involves self-awareness, meditation, breath work and chanting.

