Yoga integral part of our cultural heritage

Ongole: Andhra Kesari University vice-chancellor Prof DVR Murthy said that yoga is an integral part of the Indian cultural heritage.

He participated in a preparatory event for International Yoga Day celebrations and observed yoga sessions conducted at the AKU premises on Wednesday. He called upon AKU employees and staff to participate in the Yoga Day programme in large numbers and make it successful. He mentioned that International Yoga Day will be organised in Visakhapatnam on the 21st of this month, proceeding with the theme ‘One Earth, One Health’.

The VC emphasised that yoga provides a healthier and more peaceful life. He appreciated the yoga master trainer during the occasion and encouraged broader participation in yoga practices as part of the university’s commitment to promoting wellness and cultural values.

University college principal Prof Rajamohan Rao, CDC Dean Prof Somasekhar, NSS Coordinator Dr Mande Harsha Preetam Dev Kumar, PD Syed Aseefuddin, along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme.