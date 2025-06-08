Yoga must be a part of daily life: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, noting that it promotes both physical health and mental well-being.

He participated as the chief guest at the Yogandhra programme held on Saturday at Sri Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyapulanka village, Kadiyam mandal, of Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency.

The event was organised in Kadiyam Nurseries, a popular tourist destination under the aegis of the Sir Arthur Cotton Nursery Association. Minister Durgesh, along with local MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, District Collector P Prasanthi, and other officials, took part in Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, and various yoga asanas.

The Minister called on everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for a healthier life. He stated that yoga, along with meditation and physical exercise, plays a key role in managing stress and improving mental resilience.

A poster created by EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) as part of the anti-drug campaign was released by the Minister at this event.

District Collector P Prasanthi said that the Yogandhra campaign, designed as a month-long programme was launched by the Chief Minister to spread awareness on the significance of regular yoga practice.

MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that India introduced yoga to the world and expressed pride that over 170 countries now observe International Yoga Day annually.

As part of the programme, a mango plant was ceremonially named ‘Yogandhra 11’ by Minister Durgesh, while another plant was named ‘PSN 5’ by Collector Prasanthi. Vriksha Vilapam song, penned by District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, was also performed.

District Yogandhra Nodal Officer and Joint Collector S Chinna Rammudu, nursery owners Kuppala Durga Rao, Pulla Peda Satyanarayana, Merla Krishna, Pulla Veera Venkata Rao, Nursery Association President Ratnam Ayyappa, RDO R Krishna Naik, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam, AP MIP PD A Durgesh, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, Information Officer Ch Srinivas, Horticulture Officer B Sujata Kumari and others participated.