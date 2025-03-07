Yoga, Naturopathic research centre in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Nai-du agreed to set up Yoga and Naturopathy research centre at Amaravati. He said the Union government has allotted Yoga and Naturopathy centre worth Rs 100 crore to Andhra Pradesh in 2018 but the proposals have been still pending.

Replying to a question in Assembly on Thursday on the status of Ayurvedic, Unani and homeo-pathic hospitals in the state, the minister said the government is trying to fill the posts lying vacant in Ayurvedic, Unani and homoeopathic hospitals.

He said the NDA government allotted 25 acre in Kondapavuluru near Gannavaram for the Yoga and Naturopathic research centre but the land was used for Jagananna housing colonies by YSRCP government. Referring to filling of posts in ayurveda, homoeopathic hospitals, the minister said 40 per cent posts are lying vacant. The total number of posts are 1,087 in these hospitals and 458 are va-cant.

He informed that 67 posts of medical officers are vacant in Ayush hospital as against the total posts of 327.

A total of 62 posts are lying vacant in homoeopathic hospitals as against the total of 190 posts.

In the Unani hospitals, 32 posts out of 72 posts are vacant. He said 138 medical officer posts will be filled through APPSC and notification was also released for it.

Satya Kumar said 62 candidates were selected for medical officer posts in Ayurvedic hospi-tals as against the notification issued to fill 72 posts. He said 15 medical officers were select-ed in Unani department.