Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Yoga on boats held in Vijayawada achieves world record
Highlights
A remarkable event took place at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the 11th of this month, where over 100 yoga enthusiasts achieved a world record by...
A remarkable event took place at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the 11th of this month, where over 100 yoga enthusiasts achieved a world record by performing yoga on boats on the Krishna River.
The milestone was officially recognised today when NTR District Collector received the certificate from Alisha Reynolds, a representative of the World Record Union.
Collector expressed that the yoga celebrations will significantly contribute to the goals of Vision 2047 and the Arogya Andhra Pradesh initiative. Alisha Reynolds commended the unique experience, stating, "Doing yoga on boats in the river is truly amazing."
Next Story