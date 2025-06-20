  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Yoga on boats held in Vijayawada achieves world record

Yoga on boats held in Vijayawada achieves world record
x
Highlights

A remarkable event took place at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the 11th of this month, where over 100 yoga enthusiasts achieved a world record by...

A remarkable event took place at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the 11th of this month, where over 100 yoga enthusiasts achieved a world record by performing yoga on boats on the Krishna River.

The milestone was officially recognised today when NTR District Collector received the certificate from Alisha Reynolds, a representative of the World Record Union.

Collector expressed that the yoga celebrations will significantly contribute to the goals of Vision 2047 and the Arogya Andhra Pradesh initiative. Alisha Reynolds commended the unique experience, stating, "Doing yoga on boats in the river is truly amazing."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick