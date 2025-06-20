Yoga on boats held in Vijayawada achieves world record

A remarkable event took place at Beram Park in Vijayawada on the 11th of this month, where over 100 yoga enthusiasts achieved a world record by performing yoga on boats on the Krishna River.

The milestone was officially recognised today when NTR District Collector received the certificate from Alisha Reynolds, a representative of the World Record Union.

Collector expressed that the yoga celebrations will significantly contribute to the goals of Vision 2047 and the Arogya Andhra Pradesh initiative. Alisha Reynolds commended the unique experience, stating, "Doing yoga on boats in the river is truly amazing."