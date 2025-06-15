Yoga performed at Kondapalli fort

Vijayawada: As part of the Yogandhra, the NTR district administration on Saturday conducted Yoga programm on Kondapalli Khilla. The NTR district collector G Lakshmisha led the Yoga and several hundred local people enthusiastically participated in the Yoga camapign. Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, APNGOs Association state president A Vidya Sagar and others participated.

Addressing on the occasion, collector Lakshmisha said the Yogandhra campaign launched on May 21 and would continue till June 21 the International Yoga Day. He said so far Yoga programmes organised at Gandhi Hill, Berm park and other places and on Saturday at Kondapalli Port. He said Yoga is good for health and it helps people live happily.

Joint Collector Ilakkiya has suggested the people to cultivate tha habit of Yoga and spend some time every day for it.