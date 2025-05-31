Yogandhra organised at Ramnarayanam

Vizianagaram: As part of the State government’s initiative to promote yoga in tourism places, Yogandhra programme was organised on Friday at Ramnarayanam, a spiritual tourist center in Vijayanagaram district. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, district Collector Dr BR Ambedkar, and Joint Collector S Sethumadhavan, along with around 1,500 government officials, staff, health workers, and locals have attended the programme.

The participants formed Ram Dhanush (bow) shape near the feet of Ramnarayanam temple and performed yoga asanas. Minister Srinivas said that yoga is a great asset passed down to us by our ancestors, and the Yoga Andhra program aims to create awareness about yoga among people.

The programme was organised by the district administration and was a grand success, with participants from various walks of life coming together to promote yoga and wellness.