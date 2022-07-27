Young astraunat Jahnavi Dangeti calls on YS Jagan, asks help for space training

Jahnavi Dangeti of Palakollu who became the first Indian to participate in NASA's International Air and Space Program and created history has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.



Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Jahnavi's family members were among those who met the Chief Minister.

Jahnavi met the Chief Minister who was leaving Rajamahendravaram R&B Guest House to visit the flood victims. She explained to the CM that she is working hard to enter space with the inspiration of Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams. CM Jagan responded positively to Jahnavi's appeal and assured of hep.