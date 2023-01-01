Young man dies while playing Kabbadi as part of New Year Celebrations in Vizianagaram

The incident of the death of a young man named Ramana while playing Kabaddi took place in Vizianagaram has caused a stir. On the occasion of New Year, the youngsters played Kabaddi with fun. In this sequence, all the other youths fell on a person named Ramana.

As a result, he became seriously ill as he could not breath. The rest of the friends who were alerted immediately rushed him to KGH. However, Ramana died while receiving treatment there.

The victim's family members are shedding tears after Ramana's death. Ramana who wants to go to the game. With the death of Ramana, there was a deep tragedy in Yorukonda of Pusapatirega mandal of the district. Kabaddi competitions were held between four villages on the occasion of New Year.

Athletes from Agraharam, Yorukonda, Vempadam and Kovwada participated. Yorukonda and Pempadam teams reached the finals. Yorukonda player Ramana tried to catch the Vempadam player. Immediately all the other players who were behind fell on Ramana that led to death of Ramana.