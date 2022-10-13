Young man from Krishna district dies after slipping at Ithaca waterfalls in America

A young man from Andhra Pradesh who moved to America with his family to pursue higher education and support his family has died after slipping into the waterfall.



Going into the details, Nekkalapu Harish Chaudhary (35) from Vasantnarag Colony in Poranki, Krishna District, has completed his M.Tech and is working as a tool maker in Canada. The family members were in tragedy as their son who is leading a stable life after suffering many hardships there.

The incident happened when Harish along with his family members went on a trip to New York to see Ithaca Falls on Wednesday. But he accidentally slipped his foot at the waterfall and fell into it and lost his life. A few hours later, the body was found floating in the water and the local police retrieved and shifted it to the hospital.



Hearing the news of his death, the screams of the family members in Krishna district made locals to weep.