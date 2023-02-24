Young man murdered for harassing friend's lover with nude videos on Kurnool

In a horrific incident, a young man along with his friend killed the another young man who blackmailed the latter's girlfriend with the nude videos of his girlfriend Kurnool. This incident which came to light late and created a commotion in the locality.



Going into the details, Erukali Dinesh from Balajinagar, Kurnool mandal is studying degree. Mallepogu Murali Krishna, who worked as a flower decorator, was his friend. Dinesh kept the videos of the girl he loved in his phone while Murali Krishna sent those videos to his phone and called the girl and harassed her. He used to threaten to send the nude videos he had to his family members and relatives. Unable to bear his harassment, the young lady recently tried to commit suicide and was admitted to the hospital.



Due to this, Dinesh became angry with Murali Krishna and decided to kill him. He told another friend named Kiran Kumar about the murder plan. On January 25, Dinesh and Kiran Kumar took Murali Krishna, who was wearing a Shiva mala, on a bike and took him to Panchalingala area in the suburbs of the city. Muralikrishna was stabbed to death there and dumped the body in the HNSS canal near Nannuru toll plaza.

However, the parents of Murali Krishna, who searched for the whereabouts of their son, lodged a complaint at Kurnool Urban Police Station on 16th of this month. When the police interrogated Dinesh, the matter came out. The police are searching the Handri-Neeva canal for traces of Murali Krishna's dead body.