Young woman from Kurnool dies in a road accident in USA

A young woman named Kandula Jahnavi from Andhra Pradesh lost her life in a road accident. According to the details, a young woman named Kandula Jahnavi from Adon in Kurnool district went to America for higher studies. Jahnavi, who lives in the Seattle area met with an accident while walking on Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street around 8 o'clock on Monday night.

Jahnavi was seriously injured after the police patrol vehicle hit her hard. She was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but there was no result. She died in the hospital while being treated for serious injuries.

The officials have informed the family members about Jahnavi's death. Hearing the news of her daughter's death, Jahnavi's family was shocked. On the other hand, Seattle Police said that the officer who caused the accident has been on duty since 2019. He explained that an investigation is being conducted into how the accident happened.