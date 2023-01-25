Young woman working as staff nurse dies in a suspicious manner in Anantapur

A young woman died under suspicious circumstances in Anantapur. According to the police, Sunita and Kesappa's daughter Padma (23), who lives in the BJP sheds at Tomato Mandi in the suburbs of the city, is working as a staff nurse at KIMS Saveera Hospital. She attended duty on Monday night and fell asleep on a bed in the emergency room at 2.22 am on Tuesday morning.

A fellow employee went to wake her up at 4.45 am. After noticing Padma lying unconscious at that time, the matter was immediately brought to the attention of the hospital management. Alerted doctors examined and confirmed that she was already dead. When the family members came to know about the matter, they reached the hospital and mourned the dead body of their daughter.

Expressing suspicion that their child had died, they complained to the police. Anantapur 4th town police said that a case of suspicious death has been registered and investigation has been started. On learning about the matter, SC and ST JAC leaders Saake Hari and others reached the hospital and examined Padma's body. They demanded the authorities of the hospital to tell the cause of her death.

It was alleged that two days ago, Padma had been terrorized by the management on the issue of providing medical treatment to the child, and even though there was no mistake, they had taken a written consent. The next day too, she was brought to the directors' meeting and made to stand till 9 pm and insulted her. They demanded a deep investigation into Padma's death and take strict action against those responsible.