Youth and women to get empowered through skill devpt centre

Visakhapatnam: Withan aim to strengthen inclusive growth and community development, Adani Gangavaram Port inaugurated a skill development centre at Gangavaram.

The centre was launched as part of the port’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Designed to provide structured training programmes, the centre aids in providing practical exposure to help youth and women in local communities gain industry-relevant skills and enhance livelihood opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the officials from the port and Adani Foundation along with village leaders, community representatives, trainers, and enthusiastic students.

Their presence reaffirmed the Adani Group’s strong commitment towards inclusive growth and community development.

The new facility will offer structured training, practical exposure, and continuous support to trainees, aligning with the Skill India Mission and the Group's vision of nation-building.

The centre focuses on creating employable talent while fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development in the region.

Speaking on the occasion the port management said that the Adani Skill Development Centre is a catalyst for empowering women and youth by providing industry-relevant skills that build confidence, enable financial independence and support sustainable livelihoods.

The foundation is committed towards skill training initiatives that foster empowerment and long-term socio-economic growth.