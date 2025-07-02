Youth gets 20 yrs RI in POCSO case

Kurnool: In a significant verdict, the Special POCSO Court in Kurnool district has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, Sheikh Chand Basha, a daily wage worker from Amaravati Nagar in Adoni town, was also fined Rs 25,000 by the court. The judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Special POCSO Court Judge E Rajendra Babu. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

The case was registered on February 7, 2021, at Pattikonda UPS police station, following a complaint by the minor girl’s mother. Based on her statement, a case was booked under Sections 366(A), 376(2)(i)(n) of the IPC and Sections 6 r/w 17 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The then DSP of Dhone, Y Srinivasa Reddy, led the investigation and filed a detailed charge sheet before the court, leading to a swift and conclusive trial.

Kurnool district superintendent of police Vikrant Patil commended the police team for their effective handling of the case. The SP noted that the verdict stands as a strong message to those committing heinous crimes against women and children, reinforcing the strength of the justice system and the importance of timely prosecution.