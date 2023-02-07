Youth should get strong, should make India stronger

Vizianagaram: Renowned spiritual guru Ajith Kumar Acharya, the founder of Vishwadharma Mandiram- India on Move, from West Bengal advised the students to be get strong physically and mentally and build a stronger nation. He gave a talk on 'Emotional Intelligence-A Personality Development Perspective' to the students of Lendi College here Monday.

He said that along with reading ability, emotional intelligence should also be cultivated among the students and for that they should have inner engineering of feelings along with engineering of education. He called upon the youth to conduct research towards a self-reliant India, which the Indian government has set as its goal, and provide the necessary raw materials at the college level. He said that India, a young country with a population of 140 crore, will stand up to the challenges facing the world today and once again establish its name as a global leader.

Ajith Kumar Acharya said that youth of entire India should act in a determined manner towards achieving the goal of self-reliance and make India a developed country.

Chairman P Madhusudana Rao, principal Dr V V Rama Reddy, vice-principal Dr Haribabu Tammineni, Dr P Durga Shailaja and others were present.