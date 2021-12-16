Youth should take inspiration from Potti Sriramulu: Collector Koteshwara Rao

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has said that the sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu for getting separate statehood for Telugu-speaking people could never be forgotten. To mark the 69th death anniversary of Potti Sriramulu, the Collector and Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji paid rich floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Amarajeevi at Children's Park on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, the Collector said that Potti Sriramulu was born to Guruvaiah and Mahalakshmamma on March 16, 1901 at Madras. He distributed his share of properties to his mother and brothers and later joined Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom fight.

He has undergone several jail terms while participating at Salt Sathyagraha and Quit India Movement. He fought for separate statehood to Telugu-speaking people while in Madras province.

However, his struggle for getting separate statehood has come true and Andhra Pradesh state was formed. "We all should remember the sacrifices of the great leader," he said and called upon the people and students to be inspired by his sacrifice and follow the foot paths of Amarajeevi. A two minutes silence was observed on the occasion.

The collector along with the Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, DRO Pullaiah, Sakunala Solar Project Managing Director Ramana Reddy and Chief Planning Officer Appalakonda also garlanded the photo of Potti Sriramulu at the Collector's complex.

Kurnool Urban Tahsildar Vijaya Sree, Horticulture Assistant Director Sujatha, Administrative Officers Rajasekhar, Himabindu and others also participated.