Live
- Ashok resigns from TDP after Guv posting
- Vizag is all set to be developed as IT, education, financial and tourism hub
- ‘Naidu guiding State on path of development’
- Archer Surekha feted
- Smuggler held, 3 red sanders logs seized
- Union Minister vows all support to ADP districts
- TDP is always committed to irrigating Seema, asserts minister
- Focus on getting more funds, CM to party MPs
- All poll promises will be met: Narayana
- CM’s Tirupati visit today to blend governance with spirituality
Youth Skills Day celebrated
Eluru: International Youth Skills Day was celebrated at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Friday. Participating in the programme, the college...
Eluru: International Youth Skills Day was celebrated at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Friday. Participating in the programme, the college principal Dr Sr Mercy said the programme will bring out innate skills of students to help them get employment, pursue education and acquire entrepreneurship qualities.
On this occasion, the Department of Commerce organised various competitions such as bridal makeup, mehendi, folk dance performance, and singing for the students to showcase their skills. First, second, third, and fourth prizes were presented to the winners. This programme was organised by the faculty members of the Commerce Department Jagadeeswari, Harika, and Lavanya. The organisers of this programme were congratulated by the Vice-Principal of the college Dr Sr Sunilarani, Controller of Examinations Dr Sr Susheela and other faculty members.