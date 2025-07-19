Youth Skills Day celebrated

Eluru: International Youth Skills Day was celebrated at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Friday. Participating in the programme, the college principal Dr Sr Mercy said the programme will bring out innate skills of students to help them get employment, pursue education and acquire entrepreneurship qualities.

On this occasion, the Department of Commerce organised various competitions such as bridal makeup, mehendi, folk dance performance, and singing for the students to showcase their skills. First, second, third, and fourth prizes were presented to the winners. This programme was organised by the faculty members of the Commerce Department Jagadeeswari, Harika, and Lavanya. The organisers of this programme were congratulated by the Vice-Principal of the college Dr Sr Sunilarani, Controller of Examinations Dr Sr Susheela and other faculty members.