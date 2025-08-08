Youth urged to follow in great leaders’ footsteps

Dhone (Nandyal District): As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, an awareness programme was organised at Jyotiba Phule Gurukula School, Dhone on Thursday, under the aegis of Youth Services Department of Setkur.

Addressing the gathering, Setkur CEO Dr K Venugopal called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of freedom fighters and walk in the footsteps of great national leaders. He stressed the importance of instilling national pride and upholding the ideals of unity, service, and sacrifice.

Dr Venugopal emphasised that Har Ghar Tiranga initiative is not merely a symbolic campaign but a call to strengthen the emotional connection between citizens and the nation.

District Skill Development Officer Srikanth Reddy appealed to citizens to transcend caste, creed, and religious divisions and come together in a spirit of brotherhood to contribute to nation-building.

He noted that unity among citizens is vital for the country’s progress and development. In-charge Principal Aruna urged students to actively participate in the campaign by hoisting national flag atop their homes.

Setkur Superintendent Shyam Babu, school faculty, and students pledged to uphold the values enshrined in the tricolour.