YS Avinash Reddy attended the CBI inquiry in YS Viveka murder case

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the YS Viveka murder case, attended the CBI inquiry today. After anticipatory bail, Avinash Reddy appeared in the CBI investigation for the second time.

Avinash Reddy was questioned by CBI officials regarding Viveka's murder. More information is expected to be ascertained from the Kadapa MP in related to the case.

On the other hand, YS Sunitha daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy has filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail granted by Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to June 13.