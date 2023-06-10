Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
YS Avinash Reddy attended the CBI inquiry in YS Viveka murder case
Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the YS Viveka murder case, attended the CBI inquiry today. After anticipatory bail, Avinash Reddy appeared in the CBI investigation for the second time.
Avinash Reddy was questioned by CBI officials regarding Viveka's murder. More information is expected to be ascertained from the Kadapa MP in related to the case.
On the other hand, YS Sunitha daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy has filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail granted by Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to June 13.
