YS Avinash Reddy writes to CBI, says could not attend inquiry, CBI goes to Kurnool

YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that he could not attend the CBI inquiry in the YS Viveka murder case and sought another 10 days time to attend the hearing. He has written a letter to CBI to this extent. Actually, MP Avinash Reddy is scheduled to appear before the CBI on 22nd of this month. However, his mother is ill and is being treated in the hospital. In this background, Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI saying that he could not attend the investigation.

In the letter, Avinash Reddy stated that the doctors said that his mother had to undergo heart surgery and it would take a week to 10 days for her to recover.

He said that he will not be able to attend the inquiry until his mother is discharged from the hospital. He said that he will attend the inquiry after that. However, there was no response from CBI officials on Avinash Reddy's letter.

Meanwhile, CBI sleuths have went to Vishwa Bharati hospital in Kurnool on Monday. The tense atmosphere prevailed after the YSRCP cadre flocked near hospital. It remains to be seen what step would CBI take in the case.