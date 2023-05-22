Live
- YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, says being treated in ICU
- YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam
- International Day for Biodiversity Day 2023: list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes
- Man Dies After Getting Hit By A Car In Delhi
- International Biological Diversity Day 2023: Messages & Greeting to Share with Near & Dear
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 22 May 2023
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces ex-gratia to AP girl died in flood accident
- IPL 2023: As RCB are out, Faf du Plessis points why his side did not succeed against GT
- G20 Summit To Start In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Today
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 22 May 2023
YS Avinash Reddy writes to CBI, says could not attend inquiry, CBI goes to Kurnool
YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that he could not attend the CBI inquiry in the YS Viveka murder case and sought another 10 days time to attend the hearing.
YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that he could not attend the CBI inquiry in the YS Viveka murder case and sought another 10 days time to attend the hearing. He has written a letter to CBI to this extent. Actually, MP Avinash Reddy is scheduled to appear before the CBI on 22nd of this month. However, his mother is ill and is being treated in the hospital. In this background, Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI saying that he could not attend the investigation.
In the letter, Avinash Reddy stated that the doctors said that his mother had to undergo heart surgery and it would take a week to 10 days for her to recover.
He said that he will not be able to attend the inquiry until his mother is discharged from the hospital. He said that he will attend the inquiry after that. However, there was no response from CBI officials on Avinash Reddy's letter.
Meanwhile, CBI sleuths have went to Vishwa Bharati hospital in Kurnool on Monday. The tense atmosphere prevailed after the YSRCP cadre flocked near hospital. It remains to be seen what step would CBI take in the case.