YS Bharati express solidarity to YS Jagan's bus yatra in Tadepalli

In a rare sight during his bus trip, Chief Minister YS Jagan was greeted by his wife, Mrs. YS Bharati, at Tadepalli Junction in Guntur District. Mrs. Bharati expressed her solidarity with her husband's bus yatra as she welcomed him with a warm greeting from among the crowd of people and fans present.

The Chief Minister, in turn, reciprocated the gesture as he acknowledged his wife's presence from the bus. The moment was captured by onlookers, showcasing a personal and heartfelt exchange between the political leader and his spouse.

The unexpected meeting between the couple during the bus trip added a personal touch to the public event, highlighting the support and unity within the family. The gesture also garnered attention and admiration from the onlookers, further enhancing the Chief Minister's connection with the people of Tadepalli and beyond.