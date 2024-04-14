Live
- Gunfire Erupts Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence
- Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi Over BJP Manifesto
- PM Modi Stresses Stability Amid Global Uncertainty At BJP Manifesto Launch
- Family tussle for political supremacy comes to forefront
- Vijayawada: Venkata Rao assures 15,000 house sites to poor in Gannavaram
- NDA won’t get simple majority in LS polls: CM
- Parvathipuram: Alert over seasonal diseases
- Govt tried to botch up probe of blast case for appeasement: BJP
- Visakhapatnam: Tension prevails at Adani Gangavaram Port as workers protest
- Lodge in Gachibowli raided for illegal gambling, four arrested
YS Bharati express solidarity to YS Jagan's bus yatra in Tadepalli
In a rare sight during his bus trip, Chief Minister YS Jagan was greeted by his wife, Mrs. YS Bharati, at Tadepalli Junction in Guntur District.
In a rare sight during his bus trip, Chief Minister YS Jagan was greeted by his wife, Mrs. YS Bharati, at Tadepalli Junction in Guntur District. Mrs. Bharati expressed her solidarity with her husband's bus yatra as she welcomed him with a warm greeting from among the crowd of people and fans present.
The Chief Minister, in turn, reciprocated the gesture as he acknowledged his wife's presence from the bus. The moment was captured by onlookers, showcasing a personal and heartfelt exchange between the political leader and his spouse.
The unexpected meeting between the couple during the bus trip added a personal touch to the public event, highlighting the support and unity within the family. The gesture also garnered attention and admiration from the onlookers, further enhancing the Chief Minister's connection with the people of Tadepalli and beyond.