YS Jagan addresses at World Economic Forum in Davos, briefs on the strengthening of health sector

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke on the topic of Future-Proofing Health Systems on the second day (Monday) as part of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos. Participating in a WEF public session, he described the steps taken to control covid in the AP as well as how the medical systems in the state are being strengthened. He revealed the nature of the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan in his speech said that the covid control operation was implemented following the field conditions in Andhra Pradesh and surveyed 44 houses as a unit with one volunteer working for every 50 houses. He said that the staff went to the house and identified those who showed covid‌ symptoms.



YS Jagan further briefed that on the precautions being taken against diseases when it comes to public health care and opined that the key factor is to provide timely treatment for any illnesses that may occur. He said that have prepared the healthcare system in AP by focusing on these aspects and has set up village clinics in a village with a population of 2000 in the state and two primary health centers with a population of 13,000.



YS Jagan asserted that area hospitals, district hospitals, and teaching hospitals provide treatment for health problems beyond the zonal level. "We are setting up a medical college as every parliamentary unit with teaching colleges come affiliated to these colleges," YS Jagan added.



He said that the government is adapting the medical system to meet future needs and opined that before the advent of our government there were 11 medical colleges but they have sanctioned 16 new medical colleges. "The presence of medical colleges as a unit in each constituency will strengthen the medical system and a budget of $ 2 billion has already been allocated for this.



The chief minister said that the Central Government is implementing a scheme called AYUSHMAN BHARAT in Community Health Insurance that treats over a thousand ailments and asserted that the YSR Aarogyasri scheme is providing treatments for 2,446 types of health problems for 1.44 crore households with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. "In the last three years, 25 lakh people have been provided free medical care through the scheme, said CM Jagan.