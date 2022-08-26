YS Jagan announces ban on plastic flexis, says environment should be protected

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that environmental protection and economic progress are two sides of the coin. He gave a speech during the MoU with the 'Parley for the Oceans' organisation at Visakhapatnam AU Convention Center on Friday morning. He announced the ban on plastic flexi in AP from this platform. Meanwhile, volunteers cleaned plastic waste from Coastal Battery to Bhimili on Friday morning.



Referring to this occasion, CM Jagan said that the world's largest beach cleaning program was held in Visakhapatnam today. "About 76 tons of plastic was removed from the seashore. 70 percent of the oxygen on Earth comes from the ocean, hence we need to save the ocean," Jagan said adding that it is the responsibility of all the citizens to protect the coast of AP.

The chief minister said that Parley company removes plastic waste from the ocean and recycles and manufactures many products. CM Jagan revealed that Parley Future Institute will be set up in AP. Describing the ban of plastic flexi as the first step, CM Jagan announced that AP will be made a plastic free state by 2027. He set an example by wearing glasses made from recycled plastic.

As part of the control of plastic pollution, CM Jagan, who has announced a ban on plastic flexi in AP, has made it clear that only flexi made of cloth will be allowed. He said that economic progress should be achieved while protecting the environment and said AP government is acting with sincerity in this matter. CM Jagan said that around four thousand garbage collection vehicles have been arranged across the state. Later, the MoU was signed between government of Andhra Pradesh and Parley for the Oceans.