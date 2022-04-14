YS Jagan announces ex-gratia for fire accident victims in Eluru, orders for an inquiry

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the fire at the Akkireddygudem Porous Chemical Factory in Eluru district. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and announced 25 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs. 5 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs. 2 lakhs as compensation. The district collector and the SP were directed to conduct a full investigation into the incident. The Chief Minister suggested that the injured should receive full medical assistance.



As many as six people were killed in an accident at a porous chemical factory in Akkireddygudem, Musunur mandal of Eluru district on Wednesday midnight. Five were burnt alive and another died on the way to hospital. Another 18 people were injured in the incident and some of them were rushed to Vijayawada Hospital and others to Nuzvid Hospital.

According to preliminary information is that a fire broke out due to a gas leak in Unit-4 and the reactor exploded. Upon learning of the matter, firefighters and NDRF personnel rushed to the scene and took relief measures to bring the blaze under control.