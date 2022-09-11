YS Jagan appoints BAC members ahead of Assembly meetings

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken important decisions ahead of AP assembly meetings to begin from 15th of this month. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Jogi Ramesh have been appointed as BAC members in place of Kanna Babu and Anil Kumar Yadav who served in the cabinet so far. Gandikota Srikanth Reddy has been appointed as Legislative Affairs Coordinator in BAC.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has issued a notification that the AP assembly sessions will start from 15th of this month. CMO Special Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy asked to send the details of the bills to be introduced in the meeting to the Chief Minister's Office by the 12th of this month. Jawahar Reddy issued orders to all departments.



The number of days to hold these meetings will be decided in the assembly Business Advisory Committee meeting. The last assembly meetinga was held for five days from July 19.