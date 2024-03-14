YS Jagan arrives in Kurnool, to lay stone for Law University

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Kurnool to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new National Law University on 150 acres of land in Jagannathagattu, Lakshmipuram, Kallur mandal. The project, estimated to cost Rs. 1,011 crores, is set to be a significant addition to the state's educational infrastructure.

Upon his arrival at Orvakal Airport, CM Jagan traveled to Jagannathgattu in a special helicopter to conduct the Bhoomi Puja for the upcoming National Law University. This university will be the second of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at providing quality legal education to the students of the state.



In addition to the foundation stone laying ceremony, CM YS Jagan also visited Banaganapalle in Nandyala district to participate in the YSR EBC Nestham program. During the event, cash benefits were disbursed to the beneficiaries by the Chief Minister with the press of a button.



The visit to Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur districts is part of CM Jagan's efforts to oversee the development projects and provide support to the residents of these regions. The construction of the National Law University is expected to be a significant milestone in the state's educational landscape, offering opportunities for aspiring legal professionals to receive quality education and training.