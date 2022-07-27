YS Jagan assures of compensation to Polavaram displaced families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on his tour of flood-hit areas in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has made key comments to reassure the Polavaram flood victims.



He said that there will be a revenue division with four flood mandals and opined that R and R package requires Rs.20,000 crores. "We are wrestling with the centre for that package," YS Jagan said adding that state government would pay if it is one thousand crore or two thousand crore

The chief minister said that Polavaram rehabilitation is all in the hands of the Centre and we are fighting with the Center for the assistance.

"We will ensure that the Polavaram residents get compensation by September and will complete the project only after full compensation," CM Jagan said adding that injustice should not be done to anyone.