YS Jagan assures of Rs. 10,000 assistance for those lost houses in floods

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan visited Tirumalapuram and Narlavaram flood victims. Speaking on the occasion, the CM praised the officials for working well in the flood-affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan visited Tirumalapuram and Narlavaram flood victims. Speaking on the occasion, the CM praised the officials for working well in the flood affected areas. It has never been done with such transparency in the past. He said that the government will support all the flood victims.

The chief minister said that the officials have been ordered to start the enumeration and asserted that he ordered them to give financial assistance of Rs.10,000 each to those who have lost their houses. The CM assured that everyone who has suffered due to floods will be helped.

Earlier, AP CM Jagan has made sensational comments that he is fighting with the Centre for the necessary funds to give complete justice to the residents of Polavaram. He said centre is due of Rs. 2900 crore along with Rs. 20,000 crore for the Polavaram displaced families pressure as soon as possible.

