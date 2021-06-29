YS Jagan attends the Disha App awareness program in Gollapudi, says it helps women in danger

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that every woman needs the Disha app and directed that officials should go door to door and create awareness on the app. CM Jagan said women police and volunteers were the ambassadors for the Disha app. CM Jagan, who reached Gollapudi village in Vijayawada rural mandal on Tuesday as part of the 'Disha' mobile app awareness seminar has explained the need for students, young women, and women to download the Disha mobile app created by the state government for the safety of women.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "We need to go door to door and create awareness on the Disha app and make every woman download the app. CM YS Jagan said the incident at Prakash Barrage was disturbing. He reminded that Disha App has been created for the safety of young women and women and Direction App has already won four awards.

"Already 17 lakh people have downloaded the Disha app and every woman who has a smartphone should have the app," said CM Jagan. He said that if there is a Disha app on the phone, it is like a protective shield and saves women in danger. "There is no question that the police are doing us a disservice, lagging on the safety and security of women," he said.

CM YS Jagan said 18 Disha police stations have been set up in the state and the law has also been enacted. He opined that public prosecutors have been appointed for Disha cases and special courts will be set up soon to hear direction cases. Volunteers at the event said that it was a great act to control the crime before it happened and lauded the chief minister for implementing such a great idea.

Here is how to download the app

● Disha app can be downloaded either from the Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS phones.

● The OTP number comes as soon as the mobile number is entered after the completion of the app download.

● After entering the OTP number, name, mobile number, address, alternative number, contact numbers in case of emergency, etc. should be entered. This completes the registration process.

● The Direction app is designed to record 10 seconds of video along with their voice, including their phone number, address, and location, and send them to the Disha Command control room as soon as they feel that they are in danger.

● As soon as the alert is received from victims, the command and control room staff will alert and send the information to the nearest police station. The police immediately reached there and protected them.

How does it work?

● It has the facility to inform five family members and friends, including police, when young women and women are thought to be in danger.

● Establishment of the 'Track My Travel' option for protection and guidance while traveling. In this option, if they enter their destination, tracking will be done. If a passing vehicle goes astray, it immediately transmits the information to relatives and friends along with the Disha command control room.

● The Disha app includes emergency numbers such as 100 and 112, as well as details of nearby police stations, hospitals, maternity centers, blood banks, trauma care centers and medical shops.

● Through the push button option from the Command Control Center, the police can avoid accidents by giving advice and guidance to all those who use the Disha app simultaneously.