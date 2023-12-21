YS Jagan birthday celebrations held at YSRCP office, Sajjala lauds CM for welfare schemes

The birthday celebrations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were held at the YSRCP central office. The event was attended by Party State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Kalpalatha Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, chairmen, and directors of various corporations.

During the celebration, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy praised Chief Minister Jagan for his efforts in implementing social justice and improving the lives of the poor. He highlighted Jagan's commitment to fulfilling his promises and providing welfare schemes transparently and without corruption. Ramakrishna Reddy also emphasized Jagan's role as a leader who surpasses his father's legacy.

As part of the birthday celebrations, YSRCP cadres conducted various service programs across Telugu states and other states as well as abroad. These programs included planting saplings, donating food and clothing, distributing fruits to patients in hospitals, and organizing blood donation camps. The Chief Minister received numerous greetings and well-wishes on social media.