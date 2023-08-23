YS Jagan condoles death of C.R Rao

  • Menu
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Dr. CR Rao (Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao), renowned Mathematician and Statistician who excelled in his chosen field.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Dr. CR Rao (Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao), renowned Mathematician and Statistician who excelled in his chosen field.

The genius of Padma Vibhushan DR CR Rao, who completed his Masters from Andhra University, went on to win International Prize in Statistics(2023), equivalent of Nobel Prize.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members of the centenerian, the Chief Minister recalled Dr Rao's services in the field of Statistics, which include the Cramer- Rao bound and Rao-Blackwell theorem among others.

