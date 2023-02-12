YS Jagan congratulates justice Abdul Nazeer for being appointed as AP governor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated retired Justice Abdul Nazeer who was appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan expressed hope that the state will progress further under the leadership of Governor Abdul Nazeer. He hoped that Justice Nazir's experience would be useful in empowering the public and providing good guidance to the state.

CM Jagan congratulated Biswabhushan Harichandan who was appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh. In this regard, he praised AP Governor Biswabhushan for his services rendered.

CM Jagan said that Governor Biswabhushan has provided unforgettable support for the progress of the state.

Syed Abdul Nazir, who will become the third governor of AP, is a former judge of the Supreme Court who retired in January last month. Born on 5th January 1958 in Beluwai, Karnataka, he completed his B.Com degree from Mahaveera College in Mudabidri region and obtained his law degree from SDM College, Kodiyalbail, Mangalore.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and practiced in Karnataka High Court. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court in May 2003. Later, he was appointed as a permanent judge in the same High Court. On 17 February 2017, Nazir was elevated to a Supreme Court judge. Nazir is the third judge to be promoted to the highest court of the country without serving as the Chief Justice of the High Court.