YS Jagan Criticizes AP Govt., alleges of not implementing promises

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made accusations against the current alliance government in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family of a deceased YSRCP worker in Sitaramapuram, Nandyala district, Jagan claimed that there is no law and order in the state.

Jagan accused the current government of betraying their promises, particularly highlighting allegations against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding broken assurances to various voter groups, including women and students.

He remarked that TDP has deceived women and students by claiming he would provide financial assistance, yet nothing has materialized.







