YS Jagan decides to raise pending bifurcation issues at Southern states meeting

A meeting was held on Monday under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issues to be discussed in the Council of Southern States meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on 3rd September. Minister of Power, Underground Mines, Forest Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma, Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, and others attended the meeting held at the camp office. To this extent, CM Jagan directed the issues to be discussed in the Southern States Council meeting.

CM Jagan suggested that the problems erupted amid the bifurcation of the state, problems should be mentioned in the zonal committee meeting and focus on solving these problems in the meeting. The CM said that there is a need to demand that a system should be set up to suggest solutions. "There is a need to strongly demand that the system should not only show solutions but also implement the decisions taken," Jagan said.

On this occasion, CM Jagan said that due to the bifurcation, the state has suffered a severe financial loss, it has lost a city like Hyderabad, and now the delay in resolving the bifurcation, issues, the state is suffering. Hence, he stated that there should be a focus on the solution to these issues and the release of sufficient funds to complete the Polavaram project. CM Jagan made it clear that a delegation led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will attend the meeting of the Council of Southern States.