YS Jagan declares Abul Kalam Azad birth anniversary as National Education and Minority Welfare Day

Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy said that Abul Kalam served as the first Education Minister of the country. He also declared 'Abul Kalam Jayanti' as 'National Education and Minority Welfare Day'. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. National Education and Minority Welfare Day celebrations were held at the camp office in Tadepalli on the occasion of Abul Kalam Jayanti. Afterwards YS Jagan said, Abul Kalam has brought many reforms from primary education to University education.

Many prestigious educational institutions were established during the reign of Abul Kalam. Chief Minister YS Jagan said that the program is being implemented today to provide better education to SC, ST, minority and BC poor students. He also said, we are providing accommodation to higher education students and Rs 3,428 crore to minorities through welfare schemes. YS Jagan also criticized Chandrababu for showing love to minorities only through Twitter and Zoom. He also said that the welfare of minorities was not taken care when Chandrababu was in power and only Rs 2500 crore were allocated for the welfare of minorities during Chandrababu's rule.

CM Jagan, who said the Nandyal incident was tragic, said he had issued orders to take legal action as soon as it came to his notice. After coming to power it was made clear that we are taking strict action against whoever did wrong. In Nandyal incident also the cases have been registered against the police and they have been arrested. He said, Ramachandra Rao, who is active in the TDP Government had filed a bail petition on behalf of the accused. The court also granted bail to the accused. He said we had approached the court to revoke the bail. He asked the court to take strict action against the accused.

The function was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Bhasha, Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Kursala Kannababu, Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), CS Nilam Sawhney and other senior officials from the Minority Welfare Department.