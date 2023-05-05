YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has deposited cash in the accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa schemes which extend support to the marriages of younger sisters in poor families. At the camp office in Tadepalli, CM Jagan virtually deposited cash in the accounts.



To this extent, financial assistance of Rs.87.32 crore has been provided to 12,132 beneficiaries who got married in the January-March quarter. In addition to the assistance provided now, 16,668 beneficiaries have benefited under these schemes in the last six months alone. The government has deposited Rs.125.50 crore in their accounts.



On this occasion, CM Jagan said they have brought the rule that the 10th class must be studied for marriage eligibility so that the poor children who would be educated. Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa help will be received only if the beneficiaries are qualified SSC. He said that 18-year-old rule allows the girls to pursue their studies.

On this occasion, the beneficiaries expressed their happiness with CM Jagan. They expressed happiness that they are benefitted with the welfare schemes provided by the government.