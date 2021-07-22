YS Jagan directs officials to be vigilant amid Heavy rain forecast to Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed collectors to be vigilant against heavy rains. The CM directed the collectors to review the rain conditions from time to time. Meanwhile, the low pressure formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal.



The Amaravati Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the coastal areas due to the low pressure. It said Rayalaseema will receive moderate to heavy rains and light to moderate rains are expected in the coastal areas. The meteorological office warned that strong winds of 50-60 km per hour were blowing along the coast and advised fishermen not to go hunting.

On the other hand, it has been raining across the state since Tuesday night. Chintoor in East Godavari district recorded a maximum of 10 cm rainfall on Wednesday and recorded 1 to 4 cm rain in most parts of the state. The people and officials advised to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains for the next two days.