YS Jagan directs officials to complete the construction of 5 lakh houses

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revealed that the collectors will have marks based on the achievement of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) and the SDG targets are the benchmark for the performance of the collectors. He held a video conference with the District Collectors on Thursday. On this occasion, a review was conducted on the funds allocated under the program 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam'.



CM Jagan ordered that the priority works should be started within a month after Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam in the village and ward secretariats and suggested that e-cropping lists should be displayed in the secretariats on October 25. He explained the schedule to this extent.



Also, CM Jagan has ordered the officials to ensure that the minimum wage under the employment guarantee scheme is Rs.240. Steps should be taken to complete five lakh houses by December 21. He ordered to completion of 3.5 lakh and 1.5 lakh TIDCO houses in the Jagananna colonies. He said that the houses are to be granted to the newly eligible beneficiaries under Phase-3 in December.



The chief minister directed the officials on land acquisition for national highways and YSR Urban-Village Clinics along with conducting a review on the resolution of the complaints coming in the Spandana program.