Kavitha to launch new political party

Hyderabad: Member of Telangana Legislative Council K Kavitha, licking her wounds after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in September last, on Monday announced her resignation from the Council, following an emotional outburst in what she declared would be her last address in the House.

With tears welling in her eyes, Kavitha tore into pink party and vowed to return to the Legislature not as an individual, but “as a powerful political force”. In the context, she unveiled her plans to transform Telangana Jagruti, currently a cultural organization, into a full-fledged political party.Kavitha’s speech was punctuated by sensational comments and sharp criticism of the BRS.

She accused the BRS leadership of failing to uphold democratic values, ignoring corruption, and “abandoning” her during her prolonged battle with central investigative agencies. “I fought against the Enforcement Directorate alone for three years. When the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to send me to jail, no one from BRS stood by me,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Kavitha lashed out at her father and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), questioning his silence on “atrocities committed by leaders under his watch”.

She questioned the rationale of TRS morphing into BRS, asking what TRS had done in Telangana before venturing into national politics as BRS. Going a step further, she asked: “What is the point of having a party if it cannot protect KCR?”, apparently blaming senior leaders for their inaction.

Kavitha accused former minister T Harish Rao of indulging in corruption and ridiculed the pink party’s constitution, calling it “a big joke.” She described BRS as “a party without morality” and cited her own suspension without anybody in the party seeking an explanation. “I swear on my two sons, my dispute with BRS is not about property; it is about self-respect,” she asseverated.

“Corruption and neglect”

Citing instances of alleged corruption and mismanagement, she pointed out that the collectorate complexes in Siddipet and Sircilla flooded after a single rain. She said the Neredla atrocity was linked to sand mafia and sought to know why Bodhan Sugar Factory failed to reopen even after Telangana’s formation. She accused the party of neglecting martyrs, activists, and ignoring core issues like water, funds, and appointments.

“There is no internal democracy in BRS. As I questioned corruption, they held a grudge against me. If there is no democracy in the party, how will it exist in the state?” she asked.

Reflects on her role in Telangana movement

Kavitha recounted her role in the Telangana movement, emphasising her contributions through Telangana Jagruti and the promotion of the Bathukamma festival. She asserted that she had earned recognition “independently”, and not by way of party favors. “I did not beg for the Nizamabad MP ticket. I worked hard in the movement, transcending party lines,” she asserted.

Kavitha lamented that activists’ voices were not reaching KCR and accused the party of becoming a “political rehabilitation center for movement traitors”.

New party

Significantly, Kavitha declared that Telangana Jagruti, presently a cultural outfit, would soon become a political party. “Mine is not a property panchayat, but a self-respect panchayat. A new political platform is coming to the state. We will contest in the next elections and grow into a great political force,” she declared.

She pledged to work for students, unemployed youth, and marginalised communities, while seeking blessings of the public as she embarks on this new journey.

“Even though I am leaving the House as an individual, I will return as a political force,” she said, signaling

her determination to

reshape Telangana’s political landscape.