YS Jagan directs officials to focus on developing roads by next monsoon season

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to focus on repairing the roads first. He ordered that all the roads in the state be repaired before the monsoon season comes again. He said rains will subside by October and then the work to begin to develop roads. "We have been paying special attention to roads since our government came as the roads were completely abandoned in the last government," YS Jagan said.



He said that the rains have been good every year since we came to power by the grace of God and the farmers were happy that the rains had fallen well. "Roads were also damaged due to heavy rains and the government has paid special attention to repairing the roads, " he said at a review meeting on roads, ports, and airports in Amaravati.

The CM said the government has taken several steps in mobilising resources for the maintenance of roads and highways and a fund has also been set up for this. The chief minister said that we are doing war not only with Chandrababu but also with a section of media that is propagating false news on the government. "We should move forward with much strength," Jagan said.

YS Jagan directed the authorities to get reports from the field regarding rural and urban roads and focus on the reports and fix them. The CM directed officials to sit and work with the concerned government departments.