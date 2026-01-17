India ranks second globally in use of Claude.ai, largely for software development

New Delhi: India accounted for the second‑highest global use of US AI firm Anthropic's Claude.ai, with most activity concentrated in technical and software development work, a report has said.

The report from Anthropic said that five of the top 10 use cases in India fall within software development and that 45.2 per cent of use cases revolve around computer and mathematical work.

The report highlighted that Indian users are two times overrepresented in the survey conducted on Claude's usage in CSS, HTML, and UI styling tasks and 1.7 times overrepresented in building and debugging web applications.

Other distinct Indian use cases include developing AI systems such as chatbots and workflow automation at 1.5 times representation, and that users also employ Claude for job searching, professional development, academic STEM work, and business planning, the report said.

It noted India’s Anthropic AI Usage Index at 0.22, a measure of whether Claude is over‑ or under‑represented relative to the working‑age population.

An AUI above 1 indicates that a country uses Claude more intensively than its population alone would predict, while an AUI below 1 indicates lower-than-expected usage.

Globally, Claude usage remains concentrated among certain tasks, most of which are related to coding, it said, adding that the US, India, Japan, the UK, and South Korea lead in overall Claude.ai use.

“Some professionals may see some of their skills elevated, such as radiologists and therapists, as AI takes on some of their time-intensive tasks, potentially offering more time to engage with patients and clients,” the report noted on evolving AI trends.

Others may see their roles simplified or see a deskilling effect as AI can take on large portions of their roles, such as data entry workers, IT specialists, and travel agents.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier said that India is the AI firm's second-largest market in the world and "it may become our largest."

Due to India’s young, tech‑savvy population, the country holds a significant advantage in adapting to emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI).

Indian youth are rapidly integrating advanced tech tools, making India a global hub for innovation and digital skills.



