YS Jagan directs officials to manage TIDCO house properly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review on housing construction in Andhra Pradesh at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. On this occasion, the officials explained the progress in the construction of the houses and informed him that the work will proceed faster as the rains have subsided. Officials said that they have spent Rs.5,005 crores for housing construction in this fiscal year 2022-23 alone.

CM YS Jagan directed that TIDCO houses to be well managed and ordered the officials to stand by the associations on how to manage those houses. The officials explained to CM Jagan that infrastructure and electrification works are also going on in parallel in the colonies and said that 40,576 houses have already been handed over to the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses. They stated that 1,10,672 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries by December and another 1,10,968 houses will be handed over by March next year.

According to the chief minister's orders, special measures have been taken for the maintenance of TIDCO houses, the officials said adding that the residents welfare association is being formed in places where there are more than a thousand houses. Officials said that they are being given awareness and guidance on the maintenance of houses, along with cleaning, sanitation, maintenance of electric lights, street lights, maintenance of sewage treatment plants etc.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, APSHCL Chairman Davuluri Dorababu, AP TIDCO Chairman Jammana Prasanna Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special CS Y Sreelakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Home Finance Secretary, V Satyanarayana, CCLA Secretary MD. Imtiaz, Special Secretary of Housing Department Rahul Pandey, AP Housing Corporation Limited MD Dr. Lakshmisha, TIDCO MD CH Sridhar and other senior officials were present.