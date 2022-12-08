  • Menu
YS Jagan directs party cadre to appoint village chiefs across the state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's meeting with YSR Congress Party leaders has ended. The observers, district presidents and regional coordinators of all the constituencies attended this meeting. CM Jagan directed the leaders in the background of the upcoming elections.

CM Jagan made a key announcement on this occasion and ordered party leaders to appoint 5,20,000 village chiefs with two village chiefs to be appointed for the cluster, three conveners should be appointed in each secretariat.

CM Jagan directed the party leaders to identify 50 families for a cluster.

