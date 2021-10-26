YS Jagan disburses Rs. 2,190 crore to farmers account under three welfare schemes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme funds. Rs 2,190 crore has been deposited virtually in the accounts of farmers and farmer groups under YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Yantra Seva schemes from the CM camp office in Tadepalli. The government has deposited Rs 2,052 crore in the accounts of 50.37 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan.



The government had provided Rs 3,811.96 crore in the first tranche on May 13 for the year 2021-22 and now it is providing Rs 2,052 crore in the second tranche to 50.37 lakh farmers. Of the farmer families benefiting this year, 48,86,361 are landowners, while 82,251 are forest land cultivators and 68,737 are landless SC, ST, BC and minority actual cultivators (tenants). The number of those who have been benefiting for three years is growing.

Meanwhile, the government is also offering an interest subsidy on those who repay their loans on time under the zero interest crop loan scheme. It has lent Rs 6,389 crore to 11,03,228 people who took a loan of Rs 1 lakh. According to e-crop and scale of finance, 6.67 lakh of them are eligible for zero interest. The government is depositing Rs 112.70 crore under YSR zero interest subsidy in the accounts of such eligible persons.

On the other hand, the government has been providing modern agricultural machinery available to small and marginal farmers with a subsidy amount of Rs 25.55 crore will be credited to the farmer groups. Under this scheme, agricultural machinery worth Rs. 2,134 crore is being made available to farmers at the village level through 11,785 farmer groups. Of this, Rs 854 crore or 40 percent is borne by the government in the form of subsidy and 10 percent or Rs 213 crore is borne by the farmer committees. Of the remaining 50 percent, Rs 1,067 crore is lent by banks. In this way, the government is standing by introducing schemes that will benefit the farmers of the state.