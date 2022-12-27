YS Jagan disburses Rs. 590 crore into the left over beneficiaries under various schemes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that their aim is that no single beneficiary should suffer and opined that his government knows the hardships of farmers and the poor. Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited Rs 590.91 crore in the accounts of 2,79,065 people across the state at the touch of a button from his camp office, giving another chance to those who were eligible but did not get the benefit for various reason.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that we have given an opportunity to those who are eligible but are not getting welfare schemes. "We are depositing funds to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes like no where in the history of the country," he said adding that welfare schemes are provided without bribes and discrimination.

YS Jagan said that in three and a half years, Rs.1.85 lakh crore were deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries and provided a total of Rs.3.30 lakh crore through DBT and non-DBT. He said that the role of collectors is very crucial in the implementation of welfare schemes.

CM Jagan expressed anger that the opposition was spreading bad propaganda about pensions and ordered officials to audit the pension scheme every six months. He said that they are spreading malicious propaganda that pension beneficiaries are being deleted while the audit is going on. He stated that people are not going to believe the false propaganda.