YS Jagan distributes house site pattas to poor in Visakhapatnam, says his goal is house for everyone

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited Visakhapatnam today has distributed the house site pattas to the poor. Speaking at the event organised, the YS Jagan said that the government is embarking on a good program today with the help of the God. He said as many as 10,228 house were being constructed in a single colony by giving one cent land to every family which costs Rs. 6 lakh. The chief minister opined that the program, which has to be started 16 months back due to some people moving the court.



YS Jagan said that they are distributing house site pattas to 1.23 lakh people and opined that his goal is to provide home to every poor. He said that the houses were provided to 30,70,000 people. The chief minister further speaking said that 17,000 Jagananna colonies were coming up in the state and instructed authorities to start construction of the second phase.

CM YS Jagan said that the total scheme cost Rs. 55000 crore with 35 crore for lands and Rs 32,000 crore to provide amenities. He said women who received house site pattas today worth Rs 10,000 crore.