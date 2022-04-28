  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan distributes house site pattas to poor in Visakhapatnam, says his goal is house for everyone

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited Visakhapatnam today has distributed the house site pattas to the poor. Speaking at the event organised, the YS Jagan said that the government is embarking on a good program today with the help of the God.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited Visakhapatnam today has distributed the house site pattas to the poor. Speaking at the event organised, the YS Jagan said that the government is embarking on a good program today with the help of the God. He said as many as 10,228 house were being constructed in a single colony by giving one cent land to every family which costs Rs. 6 lakh. The chief minister opined that the program, which has to be started 16 months back due to some people moving the court.

YS Jagan said that they are distributing house site pattas to 1.23 lakh people and opined that his goal is to provide home to every poor. He said that the houses were provided to 30,70,000 people. The chief minister further speaking said that 17,000 Jagananna colonies were coming up in the state and instructed authorities to start construction of the second phase.

CM YS Jagan said that the total scheme cost Rs. 55000 crore with 35 crore for lands and Rs 32,000 crore to provide amenities. He said women who received house site pattas today worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X