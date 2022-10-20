YS Jagan distributes land clearance documents to farmers in Avanigadda

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy clarified that even after 75 years of independence, many problems and difficulties are being faced due to the lack of proper records regarding lands. On Thursday, he participated in the public meeting of the farmers where he distributed land clearance documents at Avanigadda Government College in NTR district.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that the previous government did not think about the problem for the farmers. "Due to the lack of clarity in the matter of land ownership and boundaries, the problems have been going around the offices and courts for years, but the problems are not resolved," he said adding that they are conducting a land resurvey to find a permanent solution.

The chief minister said that 15,000 surveyors have been recruited for this purpose and resurveying the lands with the latest technology at the expense of crores of rupees. "We are also using planes, helicopters, drones, and rovers and marking the correct boundaries, updating the records, and giving the right documents to the deserving ones," YS Jagan added.

Reddy further said that they have shown a solution to the problems of lands on the prohibited list and started a program to provide certificates to farmers by solving the problem of prohibited lands under 22(1) A. He said that the survey will be completed in 1,500 villages, determine the boundaries and provide the land title documents. Moreover, CM Jagan addressed the farmers saying that steps are being taken to have the sub-registrar's office in the villages so that steps will be taken to ensure that the registration is done in the villages. He made it clear that he aims to ensure that the farmers get all the rights on their respective lands with proper documents.