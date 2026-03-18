YS Jagan Extends Ugadi Greetings to Telugu People

YSR Congress Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has sent his warm wishes to Telugu people across the globe on the occasion of Ugadi, marking the start of the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara (Year).

In his message, Mr. Reddy expressed hope that the new year brings prosperity, good fortune, and success to all. He wished for abundant rains, bumper crops, prosperity for farmers, happiness for people of all professions, and continued growth of the state. He also hoped that every home, in villages and towns alike, would be filled with joy and vibrancy, and that the rich culture and traditions of the region flourish for generations to come.

He urged everyone to celebrate Ugadi at home, adhering to traditional customs.

Additionally, Mr. Reddy is scheduled to participate in Ugadi celebrations tomorrow (March 19) at 9:00 AM at the YSR Congress Party central office. The event will feature special prayers and the traditional Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading) ceremony, as announced by the party.